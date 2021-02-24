Wellbeing quiz: The elixir of life
Take this quiz on the importance of water to your body.
Take this quiz on the importance of water to your body.
1/5
1. When does dehydration occur?
While low levels of dehydration can cause headaches, lethargy, and constipation, high levels can cause serious complications such as kidney stone and heat stroke.
1. Water helps your ….......................... remove waste from your blood. Fill in the blanks.
1. Which of the following statements is incorrect?
Pale yellow urine is a sign that you are drinking enough water. If you are dehydrated, the urine will become a deep amber or even light brown. Pigments and other compounds in certain foods and medications can change your urine colour.
