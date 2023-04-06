HamberMenu
Union Health Minister set to review COVID-19 preparedness in States

Mansukh Mandaviya said that currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which was circulating in the country, had not increased hospitalisation

April 06, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated April 07, 2023 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

With COVID cases showing an upward trend, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to have a meeting with Health Ministers of all States and Union Territories on Friday, according to sources.

Earlier this week, the COVID empowerment working group also conducted a review meeting and said that India needed to be alert and not worried.

“Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn’t increased hospitalisation,” Mr. Mandaviya said on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

