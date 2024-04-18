Nestlé baby products in India, African and Latin American countries contain higher sugar content: Report

April 18, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Baby food products with higher sugar content are sold in India, African and Latin American countries as compared to markets in Europe, claims a report by a Swiss NGO, Public Eye and International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN).

The products manufactured by global food and beverage giant Nestle were tested in a Belgian laboratory. Around 150 baby products sold in different counties were scrutinised for the report.

The report claims that all 15 Cerelac baby products for six-month babies, which are sold without any added sugars in the UK and Germany, contained 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving in India. In Ethiopia and Thailand, it contains nearly 6 grams, the study said. The sugar content was declared on the packaging in India.

Nestle India spokesperson maintained that over the past five years, Nestlé India has reduced added sugars by up to 30%, depending on the variant, in our infant cereals portfolio (milk cereal based complementary food).

“We believe in the nutritional quality of our products for early childhood and prioritize using high-quality ingredients. We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars without compromising on quality, safety, and taste,” it said.

Nestle sold over ₹20,000 crore worth of Cerelac products in India in 2022.

Arun Gupta from the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), said that children below the age of two should not be given any additional sugar or salt in their diet.

“This predisposes them to non-communicable diseases, the burden of which is growing in India. Our own government surveys have warned of the growing obesity volume among children. All regulatory organisations in India have advised against adding sugar and salt to processed baby foods in India,” he said.

He also explained that regulations in India allows the use of sucrose and fructose as a carbohydrate source, provided it makes up less than 20% of the carbohydrates in the food.

‘’Nestlé baby food - Cerelac has global retail sales of above one billion U.S. dollars. The highest figures are in low- and middle-income countries, with 40% of sales just in Brazil and India. Guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that to prevent obesity and chronic diseases, no added sugars or sweetening agents should be permitted in any food for children under three. But Nestlé, the world’s largest consumer goods company, adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products sold in many poorer countries - such as those in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Biscuit-flavoured cereals for babies aged six months and older contained 6g of added sugar for every serving in Senegal and South Africa, researchers found. The same product sold in Switzerland has none,” said Cyriac Abby Philips — a hepatologist and prominent voice on social media debunking medical misinformation, on his X account.

He added: “Nestlé has double standards for the Western market compared to the Asian market - like children in the developing regions “inherently deserve less” - shameful, pathetic and disgusting. I think it’s time we got back our nutrition, especially for our children, back from locally sourced food sources, rather than depend on the “food industry.”

Meanwhile, WHO has warned that the introduction of added sugar in baby foods can contribute to the development of addictive eating habits and a preference for sweet tastes from an early age. It also called on countries to reduce free sugar intake in children and adults to 10% of their total energy intake.