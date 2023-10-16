  • employ dedicated counsellors
  • guarantee access to tele-health mental health services
  • promote government-issued helpline numbers
  • maintain sufficient workforce of teaching and non-teaching staff to ensure teacher well-being
  • promote community-based activities
  • spread awareness on mental health, its issues as part of school curriculum
  • collaborate with families, communities to better tailor the programme, monitor children’s health - leading to increased confidence, trust in relationships