World Mental Health Day: Experts offer tips on effective parenting

NTR District Sub Collector Aditi Singh highlighted the effect of parenting on childrens’ mental health while speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by Indlas Hospitals and Indian Medical Association in Vijayawada on Monday — the eve of World Mental Health Day, which is observed annually on October 10.

Talking about how effective parenting can lead to the holistic growth of children, Indlas Child Guidance Clinic Director Vishal Indla said parents should identify talents in their children and encourage them to improve themselves in their areas of interest instead of focusing on their shortcomings.

Dr. Indla urged the parents to keep track of childrens’ activity on mobile phones and other gadgets. He added that instead of dismissing children’s opinions as ‘frivolous’, elders should respect them and find a way in telling them what is right and what is wrong.

Noted psychiatrist and member of State Mental Health Council Indla Ramasubba Reddy said parenting can be categorised into four types: Authoritarian, Permissive, Neglectful and Democratic.

“Authoritarian is where the children have no other option but to obey their parents. Permissive is when parents are too liberal with their children, obliging to every request. Neglectful refers to the kind of parenting where children are sidelined. The most effective type of parenting is by being democratic, wherein you engage with the children and discuss the pros and cons of what they are asking for. If a Class VII student asks for a tab, one should sit them down and come to a compromise,” Dr. Reddy said.

Parents should always avoid quarelling in front of their children. “Some parents compensate for their lack of time and affection for their children by giving them money and costly gifts. It is not advisable. One should spend quality time with children, have one meal at least in a day and try to build an emotional connection during the course of the meal,” Dr. Reddy concluded.