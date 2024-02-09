Kyasanur Forest Disease: The assault of the tick

February 09, 2024 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Since January 1 this year, two people have died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), a viral infection, in Karnataka. The number of deaths reported due to the disease since 1956, when it was noticed in the forests of Shivamogga district, is above 560. The number of cases in Malnad’s districts — Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru — has been increasing, forcing the Health and Family Welfare Department to take measures to contain its spread. Since January 1, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has conducted 2,567 tests and 68 people have been found positive.

(For top health news of the day, subscribe to our newsletter Health Matters)

What is KFD? The disease was first noticed in the Kysanur Forest area of Sorab Taluk in Shivamogga district in 1956, and was named after the region. It is also known as monkey fever, as monkeys also get infected. In fact, the death of a monkey serves as a warning of a KFD outbreak. The scientists concluded that the virus must have been present in the forests of Malnad region. It became active due to ecological changes.

The disease spreads through ticks. Primates that come in contact with infective ticks contract the disease. Human beings who visit the forest area either for livelihood, to graze cattle, or to collect firewood contract the disease. Normally, the transmission begins from late November to June. It peaks between December and March, according to studies. A blood test is done to identify if someone has KFD.

Symptoms start to appear three to eight days after the bite, of an infective tick. Fever, redness of the eyes, severe headache, and body pain are common symptoms. Three-four days after the onset of initial symptoms, the patient may have gastro-intenstinal symptoms. In severe cases, bleeding from the nose is noted. There is no specific treatment, doctors handle the symptoms, and monitor the vitals daily. An attempt to use a vaccine was given up after studies showed it to be ineffective. The ICMR is said to be in consultation with Indian Immunologicals for development of a vaccine.

Measures to avoid infection

The forest department is distributing DEPA oil, a tick repellent, to families who have to go into the forest. The oil has to be applied to exposed skin. The State Government has also decided to provide free treatment to patients