‘How do I monitor my eye health?’

I am approaching 50. How best can I monitor my eye health?

Many age-related diseases like cataract, glaucoma, age-related retinal degeneration and diabetic retinopathy are often asymptomatic in the early stages and are common in the sixth and seventh decades of our life. If you have a family history of glaucoma, diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol or blindness, you may go for annual eye evaluation preferably by an eye specialist. If there are no such risk factors, you can have an eye examination done once in two years. A diet rich in antioxidants and lifestyle modifications such as regular aerobic exercises often significantly reduce the risk of blindness from most eye diseases.

I use the non-prescribed reading glasses available at optical shops. Are they good for the eyes in the long run?

Most such reading glasses are recommended based on one’s age and the related reduction in the reserve of accommodative capability of the eye, which gradually reduces after the age of 40. Although non-prescribed reading glasses do no harm, they may not accurately compensate for the refractive power of the eye, which may have individual variations. Inappropriate correction occasionally causes fatigue and suboptimal vision. Your optometrist can accurately determine the glass correction you require, and customise it based on your work and other visual needs.

My nine-year-old daughter has droopy eyelids. Can it be corrected now?

Most droopy eyelids, except in exceptional cases, can be corrected by a simple surgery. One, however, needs to exclude neural causes of droopy lids, especially if the droopy eyelids are showing any diurnal variations. A simple evaluation by a paediatric ophthalmology-trained eye doctor can provide you appropriate suggestions and treatment.

Dr R Krishnadas has been with the Aravind Eye Hospitals in various capacities for the past 25 years. Currently, he is serving as Senior Medical Consultant in Glaucoma Services at the Aravind Eye Care System in Madurai

Nothing in this column is intended to be, and is not, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please seek independent advice from a licensed practitioner if you have any questions regarding a medical condition. Email us your questions at [email protected]