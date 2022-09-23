World Rose Day is annually celebrated on September 22 in dedication to the welfare of cancer patients. Here’s a quiz on the disease.
Daily Quiz | On Cancer disease
1.
Greek physician Hippocrates described several kinds of cancer, referring to them with the Greek word ‘karkinos’. This name comes from the appearance of the cut surface of a solid malignant tumour, with “the veins stretched on all sides”. Which animal do the word and description denote?
Answer :
Crab
2.
What is the name given to any substance or radiation that promotes the formation of cancer?
Answer :
Carcinogen/cancerogen
3.
Name the branch of medicine that deals with the study and diagnosis of cancer.
Answer :
Oncology
4.
The pink ribbon and the colour pink are used as motifs to raise money and increase screening for which type of cancer?
Answer :
Breast cancer
5.
This actor, who died from colon cancer in 2020, recently earned a posthumous Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Identify him.
Answer :
Chadwick Boseman
6.
Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines are vaccines that prevent infection by certain types of HPV. Which cancer do these vaccines protect against?
Answer :
Cervical cancer
7.
The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer is a book written by an Indian-born American physician and oncologist. Published in November 2010, it won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction. Name the author.