Daily Quiz | On Cancer disease

September 23, 2022 11:43 IST

World Rose Day is annually celebrated on September 22 in dedication to the welfare of cancer patients. Here’s a quiz on the disease.

Daily Quiz | On Cancer disease World Rose Day is annually celebrated on September 22 in dedication to the welfare of cancer patients. Here’s a quiz on the disease. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Cancer disease 1/7 1. Greek physician Hippocrates described several kinds of cancer, referring to them with the Greek word ‘karkinos’. This name comes from the appearance of the cut surface of a solid malignant tumour, with “the veins stretched on all sides”. Which animal do the word and description denote? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Crab I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. What is the name given to any substance or radiation that promotes the formation of cancer? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Carcinogen/cancerogen I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Name the branch of medicine that deals with the study and diagnosis of cancer. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Oncology I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The pink ribbon and the colour pink are used as motifs to raise money and increase screening for which type of cancer? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Breast cancer I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This actor, who died from colon cancer in 2020, recently earned a posthumous Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Identify him. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Chadwick Boseman I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines are vaccines that prevent infection by certain types of HPV. Which cancer do these vaccines protect against? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Cervical cancer I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer is a book written by an Indian-born American physician and oncologist. Published in November 2010, it won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction. Name the author. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Siddhartha Mukherjee I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Cancer disease YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



