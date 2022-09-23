Daily Quiz | On Cancer disease

Health

World Rose Day is annually celebrated on September 22 in dedication to the welfare of cancer patients. Here’s a quiz on the disease.

1. Greek physician Hippocrates described several kinds of cancer, referring to them with the Greek word ‘karkinos’. This name comes from the appearance of the cut surface of a solid malignant tumour, with “the veins stretched on all sides”. Which animal do the word and description denote?

Crab

