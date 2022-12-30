December 30, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has written to the airlines asking them to ensure that no boarding passes are issued to passengers from China and four other countries who fail to submit their self-declaration form, on the Air Suvidha portal.

The Ministry letter has asked the airlines to ensure that their check-in processes must incorporate the changes to ensure that its order on boarding passes is executed.

Explained | What is the threat from global COVID-19 rise?

Starting January 1, passengers arriving from China, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (South Korea), Thailand and Japan will have to mandatorily upload an RT-PCR negative report along with a self-declaration form containing their COVID-19 history, in order to be allowed to travel so that the government agencies can conduct contact tracing, when needed.

Passengers transiting from one of these high-risk countries without completing immigration in that country will however, not be required to complete the formalities, Delhi airport said in a post on social media.

Amidst concerns among the tourism and hospitality industry in the country on the impact of the government’s decision on mandatory testing, the Singapore Tourism Board said in a statement that it has not changed norms for visitors from India, and fully vaccinated travellers from the country will be able to enter Singapore with no quarantine and testing requirements under the Vaccinated Travel Framework that came into effect on April 1, 2022.