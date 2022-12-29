COVID-19 | Centre asks pharma firms to ensure adequate stocks, availability of all drugs

December 29, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 29 asked pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those for COVID-19 management, in the supply chain up to the retail level amid rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.

He reviewed the status, adequacy of COVID-19 management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a virtual conference here so that India is equipped to effectively handle any situation.

This review meeting was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, an official statement said.

Through a presentation, the minister was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario. Mr. Mandaviya appreciated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the pandemic in the country, the statement said.

"India's pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries," he said.

This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines, he stressed.

The pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario, the statement said.

They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for COVID management, it said.

They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level. The pharma companies expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of COVID drugs, the statement said.