Negative COVID report mandatory for flyers to India from China, 5 other countries from January 1

Already many countries have announced COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers from China

December 29, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The negative COVID report requirement is in addition to the random testing of international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure. File

The negative COVID report requirement is in addition to the random testing of international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure.

A negative COVID report will be a must for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on December 29.

The COVID test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India and the negative report from the RT-PCR test has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure, the Minister said.

Explained | What is the threat from global COVID-19 rise? 

This requirement is in addition to the random testing of international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure. Last week, the government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight.

Already many countries, including the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China.

COVID-19 | Negative RT-PCR report must for travellers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, South Korea

The government ramped up its surveillance against COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus cases in some countries, including China, and tightened COVID guidelines and asked States and Union Territories to prepare for any eventuality.

According to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17%, the Health Ministry said.

