Coronavirus | India records 89,129 COVID-19 cases, 714 fatalities in a day, highest in over six months

Eight States see steep rise in daily numbers: Health Ministry

IIndia has registered 89,129 new COVID-19 -19 cases, 714 deaths and 44,202 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with an active caseload of 6,58,909, as per a statement by the Health Ministry on April 3.

It added that eight States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh — have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases and reported 81.42% of the new cases.

“Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,913, followed by Karnataka with 4,991 and Chhattisgarh with 4,174,” noted the Ministry.

Currently, India’s total active caseload has reached 6,58,909 and five States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab — cumulatively account for 77.3% of them. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60% (59.36%).

Ten districts account for 50% of the total active caseload of the country.

In the last two months (February 3 to April 3), Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases during this period. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum rise, the release said.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,15,69,241, with an addition of 44,202 in the last 24 hours.

“Six States account for 85.85% of the new deaths, with Maharashtra seeing the maximum casualties (481), followed by Punjab with 57,” said the Ministry.

Vaccination figures

Giving the vaccination figures, the Ministry said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 7.3 crore mark. As many as 7,30,54,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 11,53,614 sessions, as per a provisional report till 7 a.m. on Saturday.

These include 89,32,642 Health Care Workers (HCW) (1st dose), 52,96,666 HCWs (2nd dose), 95,71,610 Front Line Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 39,92,094 FLWs (2nd dose) and 4,45,77,337 (1st dose) and 6,83,946 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged over 45.

The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crore (6,30,81,589) first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the one crore mark (99,72,706).