Surgery by Ayurveda students | IMA demands withdrawal of amendments

Association says modern medical practitioners feel betrayed by violation, encroachment

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Tuesday, demanded withdrawal of the notification of the amendment to regulations of postgraduate Ayurveda Education stating that the entire modern medical profession of the nation feels betrayed by the level of violation and encroachment by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM).

“As per the notification the Post Graduate courses namely MS Shalya Tantra the words (General Surgery) have been incorporated. A long list of modern medicine surgical procedures have been enlisted under Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra. These competencies squarely fall under the ambit, authority and jurisdiction of modern medicine having been prescribed by the then Medical Council of India as the competencies ascribable to the postgraduate course titled MS (General Surgery),” it said in a release.

The IMA added that the Centre has now issued a clarification claiming the technical terms and the modern developments are a common heritage of mankind. “IMA rejects the clarification as deceptive camouflage of mixing the systems of medicine. It is nothing but a blatant attempt at mixopathy and Khichdification of medical education and practice,” it said.

R.V. Asokan, honorary secretary-general, IMA, said the CCIM amendments cannot be seen in isolation adding that the National Education Policy, 2020, speaks of medical pluralism and lateral entry laying the foundation legitimising “Mixopathy”.

The association has said that it is prepared for the ensuing long-drawn struggle for existence and identity.

“All Associations of the fraternity including the specialities and students are determined to resist this ill advised adventure in our national life. Health of generations of Indians is at stake,” it added.