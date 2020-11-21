Nod for Ayurveda PGs to practise surgical procedures

Students to be trained to undertake general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology, dental procedures

Postgraduate students in Ayurveda will now be trained and allowed to perform a variety of general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology, and dental procedures.

The decision has come after the Central Council of Indian Medicine amended Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to include the regulation to allow the PG students of Ayurveda to practise general surgery.

“The Central Council of Indian Medicine, with the previous sanction of the Central Government, hereby makes the following regulations further to amend the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016,” the gazette notification said. The act has been renamed Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Amendment Regulations, 2020.

The notification, issued on November 19, states that students will be trained in two streams of surgery and would be awarded titles of MS (Ayurved) Shalya Tantra — (General Surgery and MS (Ayurved) Shalakya Tantra (Disease of Eye, Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Oro-Dentistry).

The list of procedures that will be taught include — all types of skin grafting, ear lobe repair, excision of simple cyst and benign tumours (lipoma, fibroma, schwannoma, etc.) of non-vital organs, excision/amputation of gangrene, traumatic wound management — all types of suturing, ligation and repair of tendon and muscles, foreign body removal from stomach, colostomy, cataract surgery, local anesthesia in the eye, rhinoplasty, hair lip repair, loose tooth extraction, carries tooth/teeth, root canal treatment.

The Indian Medical Association has been opposing the Centre’s move to allow traditional systems of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) to offer allopathic therapies and treatment.

IMA in its release on Saturday has demanded the withdrawal of the order. It added that “corrupting modern medicine by mixing with other systems and poaching the disciplines of modern medicine through back door means is foul play”.