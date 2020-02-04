United in green at Dysco

At the recently-concluded World Economic Forum in Davos, one of the major themes of discussion was ‘How to Save the Planet’. From fashion to food, sustainability has found its way into the social consciousness. We carry reusable grocery bags, use stainless steel straws and look for brands that take a mindful approach to their products. What can we do better? At Dysco’s Y3K: Planet Lost & Found, a day-long offline event in Mumbai, the aim is to create a proposition for a sustainable future where technology, humans and nature live in harmony.

Khrisha Shah, founder of the web-based platform that helps people connect for collaborations and more, says, “We saw so many from our community working on initiatives within sustainability. So we wanted to bring together those who are working on renewable energy, with the people who are working in sustainable fashion.” This is familiar territory, as their Bread & Butter event, held last June, similarly brought together people from the food industry.

Team Dysco | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Across the board

This time around, the curated programme of talks, workshops, pop-ups and music performances has a lineup of over 50 experts from various fields. Like Avijit Michael of Jhatkaa.org, who will talk on the influence citizens can have on the government’s implementation of environment policies. Pratap Raju of Climate Launchpad will share insights on new tech innovations for the planet, while Rushikesh Chavan of the Wildlife Conservation Trust will speak on eco-anxiety. Sara Mahdi, creative conservationist, will focus on raising role models, thought leaders and eco-warriors of the future.

One of the highlights of the day will be the Pitch-a Pecha Kucha session, powered by venture capital firm, Lightbox, says Shah. “The session will open up the floor to seven entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas in a 20 seconds and 20 slides format. The winning pitch will be accelerated by the India chapter of Climate Launchpad, an international green business idea competition,” she explains. This includes plant-based food brand, Better, and sustainable waste management initiative, Skrap — the latter has tied up with Dysco for waste segregation at the venue. Pretty Things will be using scrap cloth and glass bottles to create decor for the event, while Cityflo, an urban transportation app, will offer free routes to the venue for participants, to encourage them to use public transport. For those who will not be able to make it to Mumbai, there will be several Instagram Live sessions through the day on @dyscoin, and, post event, the talks will all be uploaded to their YouTube channel.

Dysco’s Y3K: Planet Lost & Found will take place on February 8, from 10 am to 10 pm, at Pioneer Hall, Bandra. Tickets from ₹600 on insider.in. Details on dysco.in.