One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; toll rises to nine

The Supreme Court had expressed serious concern over the cheetah deaths at KNP and asked the Centre to rise above politics and consider shifting them to Rajasthan

August 02, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Under Project Cheetah, a total of 20 radio-collared animals were imported from Namibia and South Africa to the Kuno National Park. File

Under Project Cheetah, a total of 20 radio-collared animals were imported from Namibia and South Africa to the Kuno National Park. File | Photo Credit: ANI

One more cheetah has been confirmed dead at the Kuno National Park, a senior official associated with Project Cheetah told The Hindu on August 2, making it the sixth adult feline to have died since March.

“This morning, one of the female cheetahs — Dhatri (Tiblisi) — was found dead. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted,” the statement read.

Also Read | Inquiry into cheetah deaths points to natural causes, Centre informs SC

While 14 cheetahs — seven males, six females and one female cub — are kept in the bomas in Kuno, a female cheetah is out in the open and is being intensively monitored by a team. Efforts are on to bring her back to the boma for a health examination, a statement by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department said.

Radio collars of 6 cheetahs at Kuno National Park removed for health examination: forest officials

Under Project Cheetah, a total of 20 radio-collared animals were imported from Namibia and South Africa to the KNP and later four cubs were born from Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’. Out of these 24 feline, nine including three cubs have died.

The Supreme Court had on July 20 observed the death of cheetahs in the KNP doesn’t present a “good picture”. The top court had on May 18 expressed serious concern over the cheetah deaths at KNP and asked the Centre to rise above politics and consider shifting them to Rajasthan.

It had told the government that from reports of experts and articles, it appeared that KNP is not sufficient to accommodate such a large number of cheetahs and the Union Government may consider shifting the animals that went extinct from the country in 1947-48 to other sanctuaries.

The top court is hearing an application filed by the Centre seeking direction from the court that it is no longer necessary for the NTCA to continue taking guidance and advice from the expert committee appointed by the apex court through an order dated January 28, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

