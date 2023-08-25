HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCBS to collaborate with a host of organisations for forest research and conservation

The institutes intend to take a multidisciplinary approach towards education, research, and training in the field of forest genomics and the study of ecosystem to ensure conservation

August 25, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) campus in Bengaluru.

A view of National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) campus in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

National Centre for Biological Sciences - Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (NCBS-TIFR) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Research and Training Organisation of Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and a host of other organisations, on August 24 as a step towards building a partnership forest education, research and conservation.

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Central Academy for State Forestry Service (CASFS), Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), and Forest Survey of India (FSI), are the other organisations that are a part of the collaborative effort.

Through these MoUs, the institutes intend to take a multidisciplinary approach towards education, research, and training in the field of forest genomics and the study of ecosystem to ensure conservation.

Dr. Jayaram Chengalur, Director of TIFR, Mumbai, emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach, noting that each institute brings its own set of unique and complementary skills to provide solutions to complex problems of conservation in India. “It is particularly important today, in this new era, with challenges of biodiversity, the ecosystem coming under stress, as well as stress due to climate change,” Mr. Chengalur said.

One of the main objectives of the MoUs is to take practical measures to conserve different species of trees.

Bharat Jyothi, Director, IGNFA insisted on adhering to the vision of the MoUs so that they can create positive policy changes towards conservation and eventually establish the same collaborative foundation on a global level. “In India, we need to reinvent our own knowledge systems in the scientific field, and become more connected globally,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / Mumbai / forests / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.