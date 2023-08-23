Greens urge Forest Department not to allow trekkers, tourists to unexplored peaks in Kudremukh National Park area

August 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Green activists in Dakshina Kannada have appealed to the Forest Department not to allow tourists and trekkers to the unexplored peaks of the Western Ghats within the Kudremukh National Park to conserve the eco-sensitive ghats, which is one of the biodiversity hotspots, from further destruction.

They said that if the department opened up Tirimarigubbe, Soojigallu or Soojigudda, and Bangarabailge peaks and Elneer Falls to tourists and for trekking, the biodiversity of the ghats would be under more threat. Presently, the department allows trekkers and tourists to Kudremukh and Hirimariguppe (which is now popularly called Netravati peak) peaks.

In a memoranda submitted to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala, two forums of green activists — Sahyadri Sanchaya of Mangaluru and Hasira Tapassu of Mundaje — said all those who trek were not nature lovers. Many of them discard plastic bottles, plastic bags, other plastic materials, and beer bottles on the fragile ghats. They ultimately ended up injuring and killing wild animals and damaging the forest, they said.

“Tourism should not be promoted at the cost of the Western Ghats,” Sachin Bhide and Avinash Bhide, conveners of Hasira Tapassu, said.

They said that the Soojigudda, Bangarabalige, and Elneer Falls areas are part of the elephant corridor. Wild elephants frequented the Mundaje and Charmadi areas as their corridor elsewhere on the ghats has been disturbed due to encroachments, hydel power projects, homestays, and other factors. They said that human beings can only plant saplings but cannot create a forest. Hence the need of the hour is to conserve the existing rich biodiversity of the ghats.

Dinesh Holla, convener, Sahyadri Sanchaya, said that wildlife has already been disturbed by allowing trekking to Kudremukh and Hirimariguppe peaks. If more peaks are opened up, it will only degenerate the ghats further.

Mr. Holla told The Hindu that the Forest Department charges ₹500 per trekker for visiting Kudremukh and Hirimariguppe peaks, excluding camera and video charges. As tourists flock to the two peaks on Saturdays and Sundays, the department earns good revenue. “Hundreds of tourists visit the two peaks during weekends. Some time ago, I saw a tourist holding a beer bottle on the Kudremukh peak. When I questioned, he shot back replying that he had paid the fee of ₹500 to the department,” Mr. Holla said.

He said the Netravati takes birth in the Bangarabalige hill area and not in Hirimariguppe which is now being projected as the Netravati peak. If trekking is allowed to the Bangarabalige peak, that will be the final blow to the Netravati which is the main source of drinking water to Mangaluru and also to prominent industries in Mangaluru.

Mr. Holla said that the activists had learnt that some people in the surroundings of Tirimarigubbe, Soojigallu or Soojigudda and Bangarabailge peaks and Elneer Falls want the department to allow trekkers to those peaks. It is because they can open homestays in the vicinity to earn revenue, but the department should not heed their demand in the overall interest of the eco-sensitivity of the ghats.

He said that Mullayyanagiri, Yettinabhuja, and Devaramane peaks in other parts of the Western Ghats have been overexploited due to tourism activities.