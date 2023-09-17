HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

In San Francisco Bay, ecologists work to protect sevengill sharks

Heavy rain and snow in California last winter replenished reservoirs after a severe drought, but the resulting freshwater runoff into the bay may have affected the ecosystem, including salinity levels

September 17, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Reuters
Researchers cast lines to catch broadnose sevengill sharks from their vessel in the San Francisco Bay, California, U.S., June 15, 2023.

Researchers cast lines to catch broadnose sevengill sharks from their vessel in the San Francisco Bay, California, U.S., June 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meghan Holst studies the broadnose sevengill shark, so she was naturally concerned when record-setting rain this year altered the shark's nursery grounds in San Francisco Bay.

But the species appears to have withstood the challenge, based on initial observations from a recent outing on the water by Holst, a 31-year-old doctoral student in conservation ecology at the University of California, Davis.

Next, perhaps, will come California Fish and Game Commission protections for the sharks in San Francisco Bay, which she considers a nursing and pupping ground for a species believed to be in decline. Research like hers can help support such a designation.

Also Read | The secret lives of silky sharks: unveiling their whereabouts supports their protection 

San Francisco Bay is one of the world's only known year-round nurseries for the species, Holst said, making the habitat critical to monitor. The sevengill, known for its thick body, broad head and blunt snout, measures up to 10 feet (3 meters) long and eats various fish including other shark species and rays, dolphins, seals and other prey. As its name indicates, it has seven gills, while most shark species possess five.

Heavy rain and snow in California last winter replenished reservoirs after a severe drought, but the resulting freshwater runoff into the bay may have affected the ecosystem, including salinity levels.

"That's something I'm really interested in and looking at is where are they going when maybe the water is too fresh in San Francisco Bay for them and they might get pushed out," Holst said from aboard her research vessel in the bay. "So the fact that they're here today is awesome."

Holst and her crew count the shark's seven gills each time they catch a member of the species with rod and reel, using salmon as bait. The team collects all manner of data, taking blood and muscle biopsy samples, before releasing the sharks back into the bay. Many of these sharks were juveniles, much smaller than the full-grown adults.

Also Read | In Visakhapatnam, efforts are on to save the endangered whale sharks

Up early, they motor through tides on frequently foggy mornings, navigating secret fishing spots to drop anchor.

"This is the only population that we know of that is putting all of their pups in one location in this nursery ground. ... So if something happens to San Francisco Bay, then we might lose an entire cohort of these sevengill juveniles," Holst said.

The species also can be found elsewhere around the globe, including in waters off New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina. Population numbers have proved difficult to determine for scientists, though the International Union for Conservation of Nature describes the species as vulnerable and says the population trend is decreasing.

"Sharks are a really great sign for a healthy, sustainable ecosystem, and they are what keeps our ecosystem in check," Holst said.

Related Topics

environmental issues / conservation / animal science

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.