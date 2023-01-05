Following protests, Centre stops tourism projects in Jharkhand’s Parasnath

January 05, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Environment Ministry on Thursday withdrew permission for tourism and eco-tourism activities in the vicinity of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary, Jharkhand. This followed a meeting of Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav with members of the Jain community here.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, wrote to Mr. Yadav asking him to take an “appropriate decision” regarding the legal status of the eco-sensitive zone surrounding the Parasnath Hills.

There have been organised protests by members of the Jain community in several parts of India following a long-standing proposal by the Jharkhand Government to develop the Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand as an eco-tourism site. The location is of significant religious importance to Jains.

A note from the Environment Ministry said: “Implementations of provisions of clause 3 of the eco sensitive zone notification pertaining to Sammed Shikharji parvat kshetra (Parasnath hills) is stayed for[th]with, including amongst others all tourism and eco tourism activities.” The Centre declared the area as an eco-sensitive zone in 2019.

The eco-sensitive zone, according to provisions of the Environment Protection Act, is a buffer zone surrounding a ‘Protected Area.’ While protected zones permit almost no activities, eco-sensitive zones, under Clause 3 of the Act, are allowed to promote tourism provided a master plan specifying the permissible activities is given to the Centre by the concerned State government.

Mr. Yadav tweeted: “GoI directs Jharkhand government to strictly enforce existing provisions protecting the whole Parasnath Hill, categorically prohibiting liquor, drugs, non-veg food, loud music, unauthorized camping and trekking, defiling of religious sites, disturbing natural tranquility.”

A senior official in the Environment Ministry told The Hindu that there were no reports of illicit consumption of liquor in the vicinity of the Parasnath Hills. “Members of the community said that the religious sanctity of the site wasn’t being respected and today’s decision is a pause on eco-tourism development until a committee, consisting of State and Central members, those of the Jain community, and resident tribals, decides on the plan of action forward,” he told The Hindu, declining to be identified.