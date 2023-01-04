HamberMenu
Jain monk protesting against Jharkhand govt decision on Shri Sammed Shikharji dies

Shri Sammed Shikharji is a Jain pilgrimage centre in the Parasnath Hills of Jharkhand.

January 04, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Members of the Jain community take out a ‘silent march’ for sanctity of pilgrimage site ‘Sammed Shikhar ji’, in Jaipur, on Dec. 25, 2022.

Members of the Jain community take out a ‘silent march’ for sanctity of pilgrimage site ‘Sammed Shikhar ji’, in Jaipur, on Dec. 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 72-year-old Jain monk who was on a fast against the Jharkhand government's decision to declare Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourist place died Tuesday in Jaipur, according to a community leader.

Police said after participating in a peace march in Jaipur against the decision, Sugyeysagar Maharaj sat on the fast at Sanghiji temple in Sanganer area of the city.

The priest was a native of a village in Banswara district of Rajasthan.

"He was on a 'vrat' and had not eaten anything since December 25. He passed away in the morning and the funeral was conducted at noon," SHO of Malpura Gate police station Satish Chand said.

Rajasthan Jain Sabha president Subhash Jain said Maharaj died while fasting in protest against the Jharkhand government's decision.

The state government has decided to turn it into a tourist attraction, which irked the community. They are concerned the decision will jeopardise the sacredness of the site.

