Daily Quiz | On World Bee Day

1 / 6 | The day was chosen as a tribute to which Slovenian who in the 18th century pioneered modern beekeeping techniques.

Answer : Anton Janša

2 / 6 | How many pairs of wings and eyes do honey bees have?

Answer : Two and five respectively

3 / 6 | What is the name given to the dance that bees perform to communicate the location of food sources?

Answer : Waggle

4 / 6 | To an apiarist, what is 'Propolis' as regards the hive of a bee?

Answer : It is a substance used in construction of the bee hive and also for preserving honey and other perishables.

5 / 6 | What critical function does enzyme Invertase perform after the nectar is collected by the bee?

Answer : It changes sucrose into equal parts glucose and fructose. It's the beginning of the production of honey.