HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australia's Great Barrier Reef off UNESCO danger list, still under 'serious threat'

Australia has been lobbying for years to keep the reef off the endangered list as it could lead to losing the heritage status

August 01, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

AP
A Bumphead parrotfish swims above corals on Moore Reef in Gunggandji Sea Country off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on November 13, 2022. The Australian government on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, welcomed a draft UNESCO decision to a lift a threat of downgrading the Great Barrier Reef to an endangered World Heritage site.

A Bumphead parrotfish swims above corals on Moore Reef in Gunggandji Sea Country off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on November 13, 2022. The Australian government on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, welcomed a draft UNESCO decision to a lift a threat of downgrading the Great Barrier Reef to an endangered World Heritage site. | Photo Credit: AP

A UNESCO heritage committee on Tuesday stopped short of listing Australia's Great Barrier Reef as a site that is "in danger" but warned the world's biggest coral reef ecosystem remained under "serious threat" from pollution and the warming of oceans.

Australia has been lobbying for years to keep the reef - which contributes about A$6 billion ($4 billion) to the economy and supports 64,000 jobs - off the endangered list as it could lead to losing the heritage status, taking some shine off its attraction for tourists.

UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - in November said the reef should be put on the danger list after frequent coral bleaching events.

ALSO READ
Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

But in the latest report, the panel "noted with appreciation" the commitments and initial actions by the Australian government to preserve the reef.

"The draft decision cites 'significant progress' being made on climate change, water quality, and sustainable fishing – all putting the reef on a stronger and more sustainable path," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a media briefing.

But he acknowledged the UNESCO draft decision does not put the reef "in the clear" and that more steps were needed to keep it off the endangered list.

The centre-left Labor government has pledged A$1.2 billion to protect the reef, withdrawn federal funding for dams and denied permission for a coal mine that it said could have affected the reef's water quality.

Watch | Is Australia’s Great Barrier Reef out of danger?

The UN panel has asked the government to submit a progress report by February 2024.

The World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia said UNESCO could place the reef on the endangered list if the government failed to demonstrate progress on existing commitments.

"UNESCO has kept the Australian and Queensland governments on probation," said WWF-Australia Head of Oceans Richard Leck. "There's an opportunity for Australia to lift its game before it is required to provide a progress report ... next year."

Related Topics

eco-tourism / environmental issues / climate change / Australia / monument and heritage site / environmental politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.