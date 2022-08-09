Watch | Is Australia’s Great Barrier Reef out of danger?

A video on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef of Australia, located off the country’s northeastern coast, contains the world’s largest collection of coral reefs.

The life of this reef was thought to be in grave danger.

Now, for the first time in 36 years, the reef has recorded the highest levels of coral cover.

However, there are concerns that all the progress made could be reversed quickly.

