A large study shows immense benefits of reducing salt intake

December 03, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

A recent study published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology showed a higher incidence of heart attacks, heart failure and strokes with higher frequency of adding salt to one’s food. This did not include the salt used for cooking.

Over 1.76 lakh participants from the U.K. Biobank were followed up for an average of 11.8 years. Nearly 7,000 heart attacks and over 2,000 strokes were documented during this period.

DASH diet

After adjusting for all other risk factors, it was found that adding less salt to food was associated with fewer heart attacks and strokes. This was found to be true even in participants who were following the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension).

DASH is the best recommended diet to prevent cardiovascular events. DASH diet involves eating fruits, vegetables, lean meat, poultry, nuts, whole grains, and reducing the intake of saturated fats, cholesterol, and sugar. The WHO recommends only 5 gm of salt per day. The recent study points to the immense benefit of avoiding salt on the table.

There is a paucity of large and reliable studies estimating the daily salt intake in our country. Whatever data we have still shows a consumption of more than 10 gm per day, far exceeding the recommended allowance. It could be worse in children since the recommendation is almost half. A study conducted by Sapiens heath foundation amongst school and college students in Chennai showed a 10% prevalence of hypertension.

Intake of salt may be worse in Indians since pickles are often introduced early in life. We cannot forget the hidden salt in preserved and packaged foods. The consumer is not given a choice to choose food items based on salt content.

High sodium content

Another confusion is that the majority of labels show sodium content. The ordinary consumer is not aware that 1 gm of sodium is 2.5 gm of salt. It is high time that a product is available in two forms — normal and low salt content like the fat content in milk.

Salt substitutes are good since majority of them contain up to 25% potassium chloride. A 2001 study found salt substitutes reduced the incidence of stroke and heart attack by almost 10%, and deaths too. It’s time to remove that salt shaker from the table.

( Rajan Ravichandran is Director, MIOT Institute of Nephrology, MIOT Hospitals, Chennai)