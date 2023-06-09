HamberMenu
Is registration under RERA necessary?

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

June 09, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

I am planning to purchase an apartment in Chennai and have received some proposals from a few builders. To my inquiry regarding their registration with RERA, I have been advised that they would not fall under the purview of RERA for the reason that their projects have lesser than eight apartments and land that would not extend beyond an area of 500 sq.m. Their selling point is that the same kind of plots registered under RERA would be too expensive, if I am particularly looking for one of the kind. Kindly advise if it would be sensible to proceed with such builders or rather would it be worth to choose projects registered under RERA itself.

Rajesh Kumar G.R., Chennai

Registration under RERA is not necessary where the area of land proposed to be developed does not exceed 500 sq.mts., or the number of apartments proposed to be developed does not exceed 8, inclusive of all phases. You may proceed with your purchase after ascertaining the track record of the builder in terms of adherence to timelines and quality of construction.

