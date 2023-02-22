Women’s Premier League: Will it be a game-changer for Indian women’s cricket? | In Focus podcast

February 22, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to kick off from March 4. In an auction held earlier this year, five franchises – Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and Mumbai Indians -- were sold for a total sum of ₹4,699.99 crores. In the players’ auction that followed, India opener Smriti Mandhana went for the highest price, with the Adani-owned Gujarat Giants shelling out ₹3.40 crores for her. Viacom 18 purchased the media rights for the first years for a sum of ₹951 crores.

So, is the WPL all set to change the face of Indian women’s cricket? Does India have the depth of talent to support the growth of such a league over the long term? How far does the WPL have to go before it can be compared with the world’s top T20 leagues such as the WBBL of Australia?

Guest: Amol Karhadkar, The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: