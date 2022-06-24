Will compromise prevail in France as Emmanuel Macaron loses parliamentary majority? | In Focus podcast

Kanwal Sibal speaks to us on President Macron’s next move after missing a parliamentary majority

Less than two months after being re-elected as the President of France, Emmanuel Macaron finds himself missing a parliamentary majority, one that will require him to seek political allies to govern. Both the Left and the far Right find themselves strengthened as President Macaron’s supporters managed only 245 seats in Parliament, well short of the 289 required for a majority.

Ironically, Mr. Macaron is the first French President to be re-elected since 2002 but now finds himself under attack from both the Left and the far Right. As he looks either for more allies, or to run a minority government, Mr. Macaron also faces an uncertain international climate with the invasion of Ukraine looming large over Europe and the rest of the world.

Guest: Kanwal Sibal, former Foreign Secretary and Indian ambassador to France.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan