Why has Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP again? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah August 10, 2022 16:45 IST

Radhika Ramaseshan speaks to us on the effect of Nitish Kumar’s decision to part ways with the BJP, and what it means for the political party in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar has done it again. He probably holds a record for the number of times he has ditched his allies, only to ally with them again, in India’s politics. There is, clearly, nothing ideological about his choice of partners – Nitish Kumar’s decisions seem governed by one goal alone – how to keep his seat of power warm. As he becomes chief minister for the eighth time in 22 years, Nitish Kumar has clearly dominated the politics of Bihar – with or without the BJP – and with or without the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Will the new alliance with the RJD and Congress hold? Does this new bonding hold anything for India’s politics beyond Bihar? Can Nitish Kumar become the face of the Opposition in Lok Sabha 2024? Guest: Radhika Ramaseshan, senior journalist, columnist and political commentator. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasuramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



