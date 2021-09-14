Why does the BJP keep changing its CMs? | In Focus podcast

Varghese K George speaks to us on reasons behind the BJPs changing CMs four times in three States

The BJP has changed chief ministers four times in three states, in just the last seven months. The latest change happened this week in Gujarat, with Vijay Rupani making way for Bhupendra Patel as CM. Before this, the BJP changed the Karnataka chief minister in July, and the Uttarakhand CM was changed twice, in March and again in July.

Where the person occupying the CM post is a senior leader or a veteran who is popular and wields political clout in his region, it would presumably be tough to replace him/her mid-way through a term. But when CMs are changed at will, it is generally seen as symptomatic of a ‘high command’ culture, where a party’s national leadership calls the shots.

Has the BJP, known for strong CMs in the past, fully embraced the high command culture – something traditionally associated with the Congress? If so, what are the real reasons behind the replacement of the CMs in these states?

Guest: Varghese K George, Resident Editor - Delhi, The Hindu

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu