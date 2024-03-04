GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What drives the illegal organ trade in India? | In Focus podcast

Dr Sunil Shroff speaks to us about organ transplant laws in India, how loopholes can be plugged to curb organ commerce, the demand versus availability of organs in the country and the need to protect donor rights.

March 04, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

From time to time, stories of the commercial dealings in organs, or cash for kidney scams, surface in the media. In December, one such possible organ racket was in the news, involving people from Myanmar, who had come to a private hospital in Delhi for transplant procedures. Organ transplants have been taking place in India since the 1970s, and after multiple instances of the commercial sale of organs, India brought in the Transplantation of Human Organ and Tissues Act, 1994. This law banned the sale of organs and only allowed organs to be given between close family members, or for altruistic reasons, with no money exchanging hands.

ALSO READ
Health Ministry warns of possible commercial dealings in organ/tissue transplantation of foreigners in India

Over the last decade or so, some cities in India have increasingly become major hubs for life-saving transplant surgeries of several organs including the kidneys, heart, liver, lungs and pancreas. The deceased donor programme, where organs are harvested from brain-dead donors, has also taken off in some parts of the country.

As of 2022, India performed just over 13,300 living transplants and about 2,700 deceased donor transplants. And still, the country has over 3 lakh patients on the waiting list for organs and 20 people dying each day for want of an organ.

How do the transplant laws work, and do they have loopholes that need to be plugged? What are the laws in place for foreigners? How can donor rights be protected more stringently to weed out exploitation? And can the transplant programme be scaled up to meet the country’s needs?

ALSO READ
‘Cash-for-kidney’ scam: Health Ministry orders probe against Apollo Hospitals

Guest: Dr Sunil Shroff, consultant urologist and transplant surgeon based in Chennai and past president of the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.