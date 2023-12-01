HamberMenu
What does Geert Wilders’s victory in Dutch elections mean for immigrant minorities? | In Focus podcast

Arjun Bedi speaks to us about Geert Wilders’s General elections victory in the Netherlands, and what implications it will have for the Muslim population of the country. 

December 01, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

A politician known as the ‘Dutch Donald Trump’ has won the general elections in the Netherlands. Geert Wilders, the leader of the far-right Party for Freedom, or PVV as it is known, is a frontrunner to be the next Dutch Prime Minister after his party won 37 seats, ahead of the outgoing PM Mark Rutte’s VVD, which got only 24.

Wilders is both anti-Islam and anti-immigration. He is also anti-EU and is opposed to sending weapons to Ukraine. His victory in a country known for its tolerance and multiculturalism has come as a surprise.

How did he end up winning? What are the chances of him heading the next government? What are the implications of his victory for the immigrant minorities, and the Muslims in particular, who comprise 5% of the Dutch population?

Guest: Professor Arjun Bedi from the International Institute of Social Studies, Erasmus University, Rotterdam.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

