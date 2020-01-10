U.S.-Iran Conflict, Part 2: The Iranian model of asymmetric warfare | Hindu In Focus podcast
Before we move on to discussing where things stand after a momentary deescalation in hostilities, the second episode of our two part series on the history of the U.S. Iran conflict looks at Iran's strategy over the years in the Middle East. A big part of America's fear of Iran arises from the idea that Iran sponsors various militant groups in the region, Hezbollah being a prominent example. To what extent to these 'proxies', as they are often called, help explain Iran's place, and power, in the region. Guest: Stanly Jonny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Related Topics International Podcast
Next Story