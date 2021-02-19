Podcast

Top Trump administration official's advice to India on China, Quad | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

India mustn't reduce its interest in the Quad as the challenges from China will continue despite the disengagement at the Line of Actual Control, says Lisa Curtis, who served as the Deputy Assistant to former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), in this special interview for the In Focus Podcast with The Hindu's Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar.

Ms Curtis was the key American official on South Asia in the US National Security Council through much of the LAC tensions in 2020.

