The story of an unprecedented diplomatic win | The Hindu On Books podcast

Syed Akbaruddin speaks to us on his latest book ‘India vs UK: The Story of an Unprecedented Diplomatic Win’

Syed Akbaruddin was India’s Permanent Representative to the UN when India scored an unprecedented diplomatic victory in 2017 by defeating UK for a seat on the International Court of Justice. India’s Dalveer Bhandari was elected a judge of the ICJ. Mr. Akbaruddin’s recent book India vs UK: The Story of an Unprecedented Diplomatic Win is an account of the contest in which all five permanent members of the UNSC united against India.

Guest: Syed Akbaruddin, who is currently Dean, Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad

Host: Varghese K George, Resident Editor - Delhi, The Hindu