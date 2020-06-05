Podcast

The state of sport post COVID-19 | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

One of the biggest ways in which COVID-19 has changed the world, has changed life as we know it, is the cancellation of virtually all big sporting events and all sporting leagues around the world. But in recent weeks, as countries around the world, including India, are emerging out of some form of lockdown, it has meant that sport has started resuming, like everything else, with a new normal. Which sports have resumed and how have the rules changed and, crucially for us here in India, what lies ahead for cricket?

Guest: K.C. Vijayakumar, Sports Editor, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 10:12:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/the-state-of-sport-post-covid-19-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31760873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY