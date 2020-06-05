The state of sport post COVID-19 | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

One of the biggest ways in which COVID-19 has changed the world, has changed life as we know it, is the cancellation of virtually all big sporting events and all sporting leagues around the world. But in recent weeks, as countries around the world, including India, are emerging out of some form of lockdown, it has meant that sport has started resuming, like everything else, with a new normal. Which sports have resumed and how have the rules changed and, crucially for us here in India, what lies ahead for cricket? Guest: K.C. Vijayakumar, Sports Editor, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in