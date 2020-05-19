As the world continues to grapple with the debilitating human toll and economic consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, experts such as Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine and a Professor at the Departments of Paediatrics and Molecular Virology and Microbiology, at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston , have been at the forefront of both research and treatment of the infection. Dr. Hotez’s perspective is also valuable for his multi-decade involvement in treating neglected tropical diseases, including in India, where he has worked extensively on better understanding the spread of and treatment options for elephantiasis, hookworm, leishmaniasis, and dengue. Dr. Hotez is well-positioned to give us a deep insight into the current state of play with the battle against the coronavirus and what hope there is for the future.
The Hindu In focus Podcast | Expert View: On the frontlines in battling viral infections
Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine and a Professor at the Departments of Paediatrics and Molecular Virology and Microbiology, at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston speaks from his multi-decade involvement in treating neglected tropical diseases, including in India
