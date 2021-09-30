The future of women's Test cricket | In Focus podcast

Karunya Keshav speaks to us on why there are so few Test matches for women the world over

The Indian women’s cricket team began a pink-ball Test match against Australia in Queensland. This is a special occasion for the Indian women’s team as it is their first ever Test under lights, and also only the second pink-ball Test in the history of women’s cricket.

However, India’s women players have rarely gotten opportunities to play the long format of the game, unlike the men, who are in demand everywhere. This isn’t peculiar to India alone. Majority of cricket playing countries rarely or never organize women’s Tests. In this podcast, we explore why this is so.

Guest: Karunya Keshav, independent journalist and co-author of "The Fire Burns Blue", a comprehensive history of women’s cricket in India

Host: Kanishkaa Balachandran