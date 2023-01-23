HamberMenu
Tanvi Srivastava on tracing the life of an Indian teenager in Japan during WWII and life in Netaji’s Indian National Army | The Hindu On Books podcast

Srivastava traces the life of an Indian teenager in japan during World War II in her recently translated book, “ The War Diary of Asha-san: From Tokyo to Netaji’s Indian National Army.”

January 23, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Soma Basu
Soma Basu

In this episode we are joined by Tanvi Srivastava, short story and fiction writer, who explains the experience of translating Asha San’s diary from Hindi to English. 

The original book, a diary, recorded the teenager’s thoughts on the impact of World War II on ordinary people, her unbound admiration for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and her unwavering love for her motherland in the language she knew best — Japanese. The memories of Asha-san’s (as she was respectfully called in Japanese) struggles and sacrifice would have been lost in the pages of her diary if she had not herself translated it into Hindi in 1973. Half-a-century later, her grand daughter-in-law, Tanvi Srivastava, has translated the Hindi diary into English as The War Diary of Asha-san: From Tokyo to Netaji’s Indian National Army.

