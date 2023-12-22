GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Should an All-India Judicial Service be created? | The Hindu Parley podcast

December 22, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 02:09 am IST

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu suggested that an All-India Judicial Service (AIJS) will help diversify the judiciary. In the same way that the Union Public Service Commission conducts a central recruitment exam and assigns successful candidates to cadres, the recruitment of judges of the district judiciary is being proposed to be made central, following which they will be assigned to the States. This idea has been discussed in the past and has also been a part of the Union government’s official policy for years. However, there has been no consensus on the proposal either from the High Courts or the State governments.

Should an AIJS be created? Here we discuss the question.

Guests:Alok Prasanna Kumar, co-founder and lead, Vidhi Karnataka; Bharat Chugh, a lawyer based in Delhi and a former civil judge

Host: Aaratrika Bhaumik 

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

