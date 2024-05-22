GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What does the Russia-China strategic convergence mean for India? | In Focus podcast

Jabin T Jacob joins us to explore the strategic Russia-China partnership, Western concerns about China’s aid, and the implications for India, which views China as a threat but depends on Russian defence imports.

Updated - May 22, 2024 04:39 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 04:36 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week hosted a reception for Vladimir Putin at the historic Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two-day summit was marked by a lengthy joint statement that, among other things, said that China and Russia will promote “an equal and orderly multipolar world”. The statement also outlined a vision of a new world order with “no neo-colonialism and hegemonism” of any kind.

The two countries took aim at the US, criticising unilateral sanctions and what they termed ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ without basis in international law or UN Security Council authorisation. The statement also highlighted the expansion of Russia-China ties beyond “opportunistic” bilateral cooperation to one of deeper partnership.

What are the implications of this growing strategic convergence between two major powers, both of whom are veto-holding Security Council members? Can China balance Western concerns about its aid to Russia, especially dual-use technology? What are the implications of this friendship for India, which views China as a geopolitical rival and military threat, but is highly dependent on Russia for defence imports?

Guest: Jabin T Jacob, Associate Professor in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Shiv Nadar University.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

