Rahul Sagar on How Nineteenth Century Indians Saw Their World and Shaped Ours | On Books podcast

Rahul Sagar speaks to us on his recent book, which sheds light on how Indian thinkers in the 19th century viewed India’s place in the world and how their debates would leave a lasting impact on India’s strategic thought in the 20th century.

In this episode, we are joined by Rahul Sagar, author of a new book that sheds light on how Indian thinkers in the 19th century viewed India’s place in the world and how their debates would leave a lasting impact on India’s strategic thought in the 20th century. “To Raise a Fallen People: How Nineteenth Century Indians Saw Their World and Shaped Ours” looks at the late 19th century as a critical but often ignored period in India’s intellectual history, but one that, as the author argues, would become a seminal moment in how Indians came to think about India’s place in the world as they wrestled with colonialism and other contemporary developments, from racism faced by Indians in South Africa to the devastating impact of opium trade on the economies of India and China. Guest: Rahul Sagar, author of “To Raise a Fallen People: How Nineteenth Century Indians Saw Their World and Shaped Ours” Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



