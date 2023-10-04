Preview of ICC World Cup 2023: What to expect over the next 45 days

October 04, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

International cricket’s biggest event is starting tomorrow in Ahmedabad. The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will go on till November 19, featuring 48 matches spread across ten cities. Ten teams will vie for the coveted trophy. While defending champions England will be strong contenders, India, as the host nation, will be under tremendous pressure to bring home the Cup.

How do the teams stack up? How easy has it been for fans to get tickets? And what does recent form say about who the favourites are?

Guest: Amol Karhadkar from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

