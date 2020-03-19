We start a new series today, sometimes as a stand-alone, and sometimes as a bonus episode added to our discussions on other topics, about the spread of COVID-19 in India, chronicling and discussing major developments. Today we discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. While he struck a serious and sombre tone, did we learn anything new at a policy level about India’s strategy to deals with the spread of the virus?

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu