In this episode of the In Focus Podcast, The Hindu’s Cinema editor Namrata Joshi sits down to chat with acclaimed film director Vikramaditya Motwane about Parasite’s sweep at the Oscars, the films of Bong Joon-ho and the factors that have allowed Korean cinema to reach such a pinnacle of international success. How far does Indian cinema have to go?

Guest: Vikramaditya Motwane, film director

Interview by Namrata Joshi, Cinema Editor, The Hindu