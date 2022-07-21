Monsoon Session Day 3: continued protests, Railways’ losses, NEP and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau July 21, 2022 10:07 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the continued protests and sloganeering against price hikes, written replies to critical questions, and UPSC candidate recommendations.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the third day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 19, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. Along with the continued protests against price hikes, both inside and outside the parliament, we discuss the losses incurred by the Indian Railways, and the National Education Policy. In addition, we also discuss the other important events that took place in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Guest: Vijaita Singh, Deputy Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash Production: Sharmada Venkatasuramanian Read more on the National Education Policy: The Hindu Explains | What has the National Education Policy 2020 proposed? NEP position papers | Proposal to keep eggs, meat out, introduce Sanskrit for all NEP position papers: Schools oppose recommendation on medium of instruction Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



