National Education Policy position papers draw criticism from schools and student organisations

Schools and student organisations have slammed the recommendations of various National Education Policy-2020 position papers, including language education, knowledge of India, health and well-being, and others.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has opposed the recommendations regarding the medium of instruction, which say that until at least Class V, but preferably till Class VIII and beyond, it will be the mother tongue or the local language.

Shashikumar. D., general secretary of KAMS, has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said, “The government policy introducing Kannada as the first language to children whose mother tongue is Kannada is valid. The policy that all children, whose mother tongue is not Kannada, the official language of the State, shall study Kannada as one of the subjects is also valid. The government policy to have the mother tongue or the regional language as the medium of instruction at the primary level is valid and legal, in the case of schools run or aided by the State. But, the government policy compelling children studying in other government recognized schools to have primary education only in the mother tongue or the regional language is violative of Articles 19(1)(g), 26, and 30(1) of the Constitution”.

Ajay Kamath, State secretary, AIDSO, said, “In a shocking development, the V. Ramanathan-headed committee has put time-tested scientific inventions, such as the Pythagoras theorem and the incident of the apple falling on Issac Newton’s head that explains gravity as fake news and remarks. Ancient Indian knowledge system, according to them, had the roots related to Pythagoras theorem and gravity. This means to say the knowledge in the fields of science, social science, and other things through ages from different countries are fake and the knowledge that is inherited through the ancient Indian roots are the truth and are great. This proposition by the committee has left many intellectuals, educationists, and professors seriously worried”.

“Another paper on health and well-being claims that eggs and meat in diet will lead to disorders and suggests satvik food which is vegetarian. Scientific studies have proven that the eggs and meat supplement proteins to the diet and has historically helped man in his brain development. The State government had rightly decided to give eggs to children in the midday meals. Claims of this committee are not just unscientific, but are an effort to impose the eating habits of a small group of society on the rest,” he further said, adding that AIDSO urges that the State government to reject and withdraw the recommended report and must encourage only established truth, scientific and logical thinking and real history of India.