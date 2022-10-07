Mid-day meal scheme: what’s really being served? | Data Point podcast

Sonikka Loganathan October 07, 2022 12:53 IST

Sonikka Loganathan October 07, 2022 12:53 IST

As India sees a 6 year high in food poisoning cases connected to food served during mid-day meals are government and government aided schools, the challenges communities face, come to the forefront.

As India sees a 6 year high in food poisoning cases connected to food served during mid-day meals are government and government aided schools, the challenges communities face, come to the forefront.

The mid-day meal scheme is considered to be one of the government’s most successful initiatives. For thousands of children across the nation, this scheme guarantees that they get at least one meal a day. While this has led to increased school attendance, data and social audits reveal that the food being served is sometimes unhygienic, cold, contaminated, or nutritionally inadequate. Consequently, issues like food poisoning, are seeing a spike. In this episode, The Hindu speaks with experts on the benefits of the mid-day meals scheme, what they’ve seen on the ground and how to effectively implement feedback mechanisms. Guests: Dipa Sinha: faculty at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi Sylvia Karpagam: Public health doctor and researcher, works on right to health and right to nutrition Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan Listen to more Data Point podcasts:



Our code of editorial values