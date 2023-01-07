January 07, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

In over more than 30 books about Russia, author Mark Galeotti has uncovered and explained the factors behind the rise of President Vladimir Putin, and his remarkable successes in wars, ranging from the attack on terrorism in Chechnya amid the post-Soviet chaos to the invasion of Ukraine last February. His latest book Putin’s Wars: From Chechnya to Ukraine follows a prescient 2019 book, We Need to Talk About Putin: How the West Gets Him Wrong, on why the world should have paid more attention to Moscow’s moves in the past few years.

Guest: Mark Galeotti

Host: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Reenu Cyriac