HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mark Galeotti on the attack on terrorism in Chechnya amid the post-Soviet chaos to the invasion of Ukraine | The Hindu On Books podcast

Mark Galeotti speaks to us on his recent book, Putin’s Wars: From Chechnya to Ukraine

January 07, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Suhasini Haidar

In over more than 30 books about Russia, author Mark Galeotti has uncovered and explained the factors behind the rise of President Vladimir Putin, and his remarkable successes in wars, ranging from the attack on terrorism in Chechnya amid the post-Soviet chaos to the invasion of Ukraine last February. His latest book Putin’s Wars: From Chechnya to Ukraine follows a prescient 2019 book, We Need to Talk About Putin: How the West Gets Him Wrong, on why the world should have paid more attention to Moscow’s moves in the past few years.

Guest: Mark Galeotti

Host: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Reenu Cyriac

Related Topics

The Hindu on Books Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.