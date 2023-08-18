Is there a need to replace the IPC, CrPC and IEA? | The Hindu Parley podcast

August 18, 2023 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST

On August 11, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha; the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill to replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. The proposal raises questions on whether the existing laws were being misused for them to be changed, and what are the amendments made in the new Bills.

Here we discuss whether the existing laws need to go.

Guests: Prakash Singh, a former IPS officer; Shahrukh Alam, an advocate at the Supreme Court

Host: Sonam Saigal

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in